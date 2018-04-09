WASHINGTON -- Four men were shot in less than four hours overnight in D.C., police said.

The first shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. in the area of 17th and E St. in Northeast D.C. Police said they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There is currently no information regarding a suspect.

Another shooting happened less than two hours later, around 11:11 p.m. near the intersection of Valley Ave. and Wheeler Ave. in Southeast D.C. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Valley Ave. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is also no information on a possible motive or suspect in this case.

The most recent shooting that left two men injured happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of Barnaby Terrace in Southeast D.C. When police got to the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the men were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are both expected to survive. Police said the gunfire may have come from a Black Nissan or Mazda.

