WASHINGTON -- Police officers came across an unexpected surprise during a search of a house in D.C. on Wednesday.

While executing a search warrant, officers discovered a four-foot alligator inside of a D.C. home.

"Needless to say, we were quite surprised to see this “little guy” out of his natural habit." said Captain James M. Boteler, Jr. with MPD.

The alligator was recovered by D.C. Animal Control and will be relocated to a safe habitat.

DC police would like to remind residents that alligators should not be considered as pets.

