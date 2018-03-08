WASHINGTON -- Four people have been displaced after a row house fire in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning, DC Fire and EMS said.

The fire broke out around 2:31 a.m. on the first floor of the home located in the 200 block of Newcomb St. When crews got to the scene smoke was showing from all floors of the three-story row house. Around 55 firefighters responded to the fire. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, however four people were displaced. The Red Cross is helping those people, officials said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

All southbound traffic at the intersection of 2nd St. and Newcomb St. in Southeast and all Northbound traffic at 2nd St. and Oakwood St. Southeast is blocked due to DC Fire and EMS activity.

© 2018 WUSA