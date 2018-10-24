WASHINGTON -- Police arrested a third person in connection with the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

The 10-year-old girl was killed on July 16 when a group of masked men pulled up to a courtyard in a black Infinity four-door sedan and fired into a crowd of people in Northeast D.C.

Gregory Taylor, 23, of Fort Washington, was arrested in connection with the homicide, D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said during a press conference on Wednesday. He has been charged with first degree murder while armed.

Two others, including Quentin Michals, 21 and Qujuan Thomas, 20, were arrested back in August in connection with the homicide. Police said they are looking for at least two other people in connection with the homicide.

At the request of MPD, the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $20,000 to the reward of $25,000 for information which leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Additionally, the public can contact the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov if you have any information about this case.

#BreakingNews A 3rd suspect has been charged in the killing of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson. Gregory Taylor is charged with 1st Degree Murder. Police say they are looking for at least 2 other people @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/PZ0bLqpJug — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) October 24, 2018

