WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for shooting three juvenile males in Southeast on Friday.

Around 6:09 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Parkland Place in Southeast. Police arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were conscious and breathing at the time.

Police said one of the victims was a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the chest.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities are now searching for a brown vehicle seen leaving the scene traveling Southbound on Waclark Place.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

This week two other children were shot in D.C. within 24 hours of each other. Police found 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite shot to death on 24th Place Southeast.

RELATED: A new normal? Two more children shot in DC

The second teen was shot in the arm on Valley Avenue just over two miles away -- he is expected to survive but police are still searching for the person who shot him.

RELATED: 16-year-old shot and killed one block away from DC police station

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information in Brathwaite's death.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.