3-year-old dies after being struck by a fallen tree branch in Rock Creek Park

The child was pronounced dead at the scene Friday morning in an area of the park called Soapstone Valley.

WASHINGTON — A three-year-old child died after being hit by a falling tree limb Friday afternoon, D.C. police said.

Officers and members of DC Fire & EMS responded to a part of Rock Creek Park called Soapstone Valley around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. Once there, they found a 3-year-old boy who appeared to have been struck by a branch and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter suffered an unknown medical emergency during the operation and has since remained in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital. 

MPD says the incident is now being investigated as an open death investigation.

