WASHINGTON -- Police need your help identifying three suspects in connection with an attempted carjacking and an assault on an off-duty officer in Southeast, D.C.

On Friday, August 24 around 12:15 p.m., officials said the off-duty officer was on his scooter in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue when three suspects approached him and began assaulting him.

During the assault, the off-duy officer told the suspects he was a law enforcement officer and they continued to assault him until they fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

© 2018 WUSA