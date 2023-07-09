13-year-old among teens charged with Northeast DC

Despite the teenage curfew, crime rates continue to increase in The District

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Northeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a 13, 15, and 16-year-old on Wednesday. MPD says the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. on A Street, Northeast, just a few blocks from Eastern Senior High School.

The juveniles reportedly approached the victim and demanded they give up their things. Out of fear the victim complied and did as they were told. Once the teens had the property they ran away.

Calls came in about the robbery and MPD responded immediately. As the teens were running from the scene, they were apprehended by responding officers who were in the area.

The suspects, a 16-year-old from Northeast, DC, a 15-year-old from Fairmont Heights, MD, and a 13-year-old from Fairmont Heights, Maryland are now facing robbery charges. A robbery charge is considered a felony, which can carry up to 15 years in prison.