2 men, 1 woman shot in Southeast DC

The shooting happened just hours after DC Council passed new legislation aimed at violent crime in the District.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Condon Terrace around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. The victims, two men and one woman, were taken to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. All three are expected to survive.

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. No suspect description has been released at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of a car believed to be connected to the triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast.



The shooting happened just hours after DC Council voted to pass emergency legislation aimed at tackling the District's ongoing violent crime woes.

The crime bill makes discharging a gun a felony, strangulation an offense punishable by up to five years in prison, gives judges the ability to detain people (adults and juveniles) accused of violent crimes while they await trial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the D.C.

