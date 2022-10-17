1 man shot dead, 2 injured in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street around 8:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Three men were shot Monday night in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department, and one has since died.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, around 8:30 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man not conscious or breathing and homicide investigators were called to the scene.

The two other men were found still conscious and breathing, according to police.