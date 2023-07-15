3 separate stabbings within 2 hours in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A series of 3 separate stabbings within 2 hours occurred early Saturday morning in Northwest DC, police say.
1:25 am - DC police respond to a report of a stabbing at 11th U St. Northwest. A juvenile female was found and transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. "This appears to stem from a disagreement," according to MPD.
1:58 am - Police respond to a "man down" on the 700 Block of T Street NW. When they arrived, both an adult man and female were found suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.
3:34 am - MPD respond to the report of a fight on the 2000 Block of 10th Street NW. An adult female was stabbed during the fight and sent to the hospital, police say.
We are working to learn more and will provide updates as soon as they become available.