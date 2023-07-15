3 separate stabbings within 2 hours in Northwest DC

A string of stabbings early Saturday morning left 4 people hospitalized in Northwest

WASHINGTON — A series of 3 separate stabbings within 2 hours occurred early Saturday morning in Northwest DC, police say.

1:25 am - DC police respond to a report of a stabbing at 11th U St. Northwest. A juvenile female was found and transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. "This appears to stem from a disagreement," according to MPD.

1:58 am - Police respond to a "man down" on the 700 Block of T Street NW. When they arrived, both an adult man and female were found suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

3:34 am - MPD respond to the report of a fight on the 2000 Block of 10th Street NW. An adult female was stabbed during the fight and sent to the hospital, police say.