WASHINGTON -- Three people were robbed just north of Howard University early Tuesday morning, Metropolitan police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest near Columbia around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found that three victims were robbed. Police are not sure if the victims are students at Howard.

No injuries reported.

Police are looking for three black males in dark clothing driving a white SUV.

If you have any information, contact the D.C. Police Department.

© 2018 WUSA