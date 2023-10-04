3 people seriously injured after crash in SE DC

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people were critically injured during a car crash in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

According to tweets from the D.C. Fire Department, the crash happened in the 200 block of Valley Ave. Three people were critically injured in the crash, there is no word on their exact injuries at this time.

All three people hurt in the crash were riding in the car at the time of the crash.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

According to a tweet from DC Police Traffic, the crash has caused officers to close the 200 block of Valley Avenue between Atlantic and 4th Streets in Southeast in both directions. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

