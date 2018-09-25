WASHINGTON -- Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured after a car crash in Northeast, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The two-car crash happened in the 1000 block of R.I. Ave NE around 6 p.m. Officials say one car hit a tree after the two cars initially made impact.

Several people had to be extricated from the crash.

One person involved in the crash was severely pinned after the car hit the tree. The other car flipped on its side with at least one person inside the car.

#DCsBravest on scene of crash with people pinned 1000 block R.I. Ave NE. 2 vehicles involved with 3 patients. We are working on extrication. pic.twitter.com/JuooAHqLOb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 25, 2018

Officials say one man and two women were transported to the hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

