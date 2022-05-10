DC Police investigating after 3 Northwest DC stabbings in a matter of hours

Police are still working to determine whether any of the incidents are related.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are investigating multiple stabbing incidents that occurred in District late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The most recent stabbing occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of L St. Northwest. Police say the incident stemmed from an argument between two homeless men which escalated when one of the men was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a tweet from MPD, officers also responded to the 700 block of Newton Place, Northwest for a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. Police are looking for a female suspect in her 20s, but offered few details about what led up to this stabbing.