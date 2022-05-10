DC Police investigating after 3 Northwest DC stabbings in a matter of hours

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are investigating multiple stabbing incidents that occurred in District late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
The most recent stabbing occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of L St. Northwest. Police say the incident stemmed from an argument between two homeless men which escalated when one of the men was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to a tweet from MPD, officers also responded to the 700 block of Newton Place, Northwest for a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. Police are looking for a female suspect in her 20s, but offered few details about what led up to this stabbing.
Late Monday night, police received a 911 call for a stabbing at Georgia Ave. and Morton Street, Northwest. Police say officers found a female victim with stab wounds to the arm and face when they arrived on scene. Her wounds appear to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.
