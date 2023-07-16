x
DC

3 employees taken to hospital after fire at CAVA in NW DC

According to tweets from DC Fire and Rescue, the fire happened at a restaurant in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Three employees were injured during a fire at a restaurant in Northwest D.C. Sunday night.

According to tweets from DC Fire and Rescue, the fire happened at a restaurant in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. 

A WUSA9 editor was at the CAVA restaurant picking up dinner when he witnessed the fire. 

DC Fire and Rescue says the fire was contained by a hood extinguisher system, which is described as a system of nozzles that discharge wet chemicals from above an appliance. The chemicals cover the flames, starving the fire. 

Three employees were taken to an area hospital for help following the fire. All three are expected to be okay. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

