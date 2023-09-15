3 more defendants convicted in the DC clinic blockade

Jonathan Darnel, Jean Marshall, and Joan Bell conspired to barricade themselves in the clinic to stop patients from receiving care at the facility.

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has convicted three additional defendants of charges of federal civil rights offenses.

The group is connected to the invasion of the Washington Surgi-Clinic on F Street Northwest, nearly three years ago on October 22, 2020. According to evidence, Jonathan Darnel, Jean Marshall, and Joan Bell conspired to barricade themselves in the clinic to stop patients from receiving care at the facility.

Marshall, who is from Massachusetts and Bell, from New Jersey, devised a plan to travel down to Washington, D.C. to meet up with Darnell and others. While the travel plans were made, another co-conspirator, Lauren Handy, and Bell created the plan on how they would barricade themselves in the clinic.

Handy reportedly created an appointment at the clinic using a false name. When a clinic employee opened the door, Marshall and Bell forced their way inside. They then used the furniture from the office to block the entrance of the clinic before chaining themselves together and sitting down in front of the doors.

The others split off into two groups. One blocked the employee entrance, while the other group attempted to coerce the patients who were already inside to cancel their appointments and go home. While they were inside, Darnel stayed outside to livestream the entire thing on social media.

That livestream showed the defendants violated the F.A.C.E ACT, a federal charge against anyone who attempts to interfere with the clinic’s employee and a patient looking to obtain services.