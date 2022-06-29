x
3 adults, 1 child displaced by Northwest DC apartment fire

Two cats were also saved from the blaze, firefighters say.

WASHINGTON — Three adults, one child and two cats have been displaced after an apartment fire in Northwest D.C.

Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS were called to the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest for a reported fire around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Once on scene, crews found a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze once the fire was located in the building's attic. The fire is now out, according to firefighters. 

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

