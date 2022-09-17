2nd of 6 kidnapped puppies reunited with mom, siblings

The HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the location of or the safe return of any of the missing puppies.

WASHINGTON — Godiva, the mother of a litter that was stolen, has been reunited with another one of her puppies Saturday.

According to the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), a puppy named Link was reunited with his mom and two of his siblings after a community member who unsuspectingly purchased him returned him to HRA.

The HRA will work with the family to be able to return Link to them once he is older and strong enough to be separated from his mom and siblings. They will also receive a reward for coming forward.

"While we take a sigh of relief each time one of Godiva’s puppies is brought in, we’re worried sick over the four puppies who are still missing and who desperately need to be with their mother during this critical developmental period," a spokesperson with the HRA said.

Link is apart of six 5-week-old puppies in the litter of seven that were reportedly kidnapped. On Sept. 15, a puppy named Aries was returned to the HRA after a community member was informed of the backstory through news reports.

Link and Aries' other sibling was located in late August during a search and seizure warrant. The search is still active for the remaining four puppies in the litter.

