Man charged with 2nd-degree murder for deadly 2021 Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Almost two years after a man was shot and killed in Northwest D.C., a 30-year-old has been charged with the crime, police said.
On July 31, 2021, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were in the area of O Street Northwest, off of 7th Street Northwest, around 11:15 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 31-year-old Kervin Sanches of Northeast D.C.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Sanches was the dean of students at Imagine Hope Community Charter School, located in Northeast D.C., with students enrolled in pre-K to 8th grade.
A second man also received treatment from a local hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting. He survived.
On Wednesday, after an investigation, and following a DC Superior Court indictment as well as a booking order, 30-year-old Johnathan Brown, of Northwest D.C., was charged with second degree murder while armed, according to police.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.