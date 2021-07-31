x
DC

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder for deadly 2021 Northwest DC shooting

A second man was also injured in the shooting and received treatment from a local hospital. He fortunately survived.

WASHINGTON — Almost two years after a man was shot and killed in Northwest D.C., a 30-year-old has been charged with the crime, police said.

On July 31, 2021, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were in the area of O Street Northwest, off of 7th Street Northwest, around 11:15 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 31-year-old Kervin Sanches of Northeast D.C.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Sanches was the dean of students at Imagine Hope Community Charter School, located in Northeast D.C., with students enrolled in pre-K to 8th grade.

A second man also received treatment from a local hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting. He survived. 

On Wednesday, after an investigation, and following a DC Superior Court indictment as well as a booking order, 30-year-old Johnathan Brown, of Northwest D.C., was charged with second degree murder while armed, according to police.

