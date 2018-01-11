WASHINGTON -- Police are looking for information in connection with a 29-year-old man who was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue around 3:19 p.m., D.C. police said.

When officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Kevin Jackson, of Southeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA