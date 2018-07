WASHINGTON -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday night in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of 4th St., Southeast just before 10 p.m. There, they found David Hart, of Southeast, D.C., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hart later died at the hospital.

Police are seeking a suspect at this time and ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

