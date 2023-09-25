22-year-old man killed in Southeast DC shooting

No suspect information is available at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast just after 8:30 p.m.

When investigators arrived, they found Vashawn Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took him to an area hospital for help where he died from his injuries.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

