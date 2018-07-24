A 22-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being shot on 53rd Street in Southeast, D.C.

Monshae Burroughs, of Northeast, D.C., died Monday after police arrived on the scene for reports of a shooting. Burroughs was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect is in custody and DC police is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to a suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

© 2018 WUSA