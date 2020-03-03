WASHINGTON — 2020 has started off as a deadly year in the District of Columbia, with nearly 30 homicides in the first three months alone.

Wards 5 and 6 have seen the bulk of the year's violence to-date, with seven homicides apiece. Ward 8 had seen five homicides to-date, including, as of March 3, the city's two most recent homicides. One of those was the murder of 13-year-old Malachi Lukes, which was caught on a nearby home's doorbell camera.

RELATED: 'No one is bulletproof' | 13-year-old's murder in Shaw recorded on doorbell camera

As of the beginning of March, D.C.'s homicide rate was running on par with 2019, and well ahead of 2018 and 2017, which ended February with 17 and 14 homicides, respectively. As of March 3, only seven of the city's 29 homicides had resulted in arrests.

Use the map and table below to explore more information about each of the city's homicides in 2020:

Jordan Fischer is the data reporter for WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.