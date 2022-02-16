20-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC; police investigating

The man was found shot on the 3800 block of 9th Street, police say.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was found shot several times in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night, D.C. Police said.

Officers were called to the incident just before 8:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of 9th Street, police said.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as 20-year-old Vincent Robinson, suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews were also called to the scene and declared Robinson dead.

Robinson was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.