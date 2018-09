A water main break in Southeast, D.C. caused a water outage in 20 apartment buildings.

The 8-inch main in the 2600 block of Birney Place was shut down around 8:40 a.m. to allow for repairs. The outage is expected to last 8 hours.

Approximately 200-300 customers have been affected.

According to D.C. Water and Sewer Authority, the water main repairs are standard and they deal with them, on average, once per day.

© 2018 WUSA