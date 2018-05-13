WASHINGTON -- A 2-year-old originally believed to have been shot in the leg on Mother’s Day in SE DC was not shot, police now say.

The police were called about the incident at 3:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of K street SE. At the time, it was believed that the child had been grazed by a bullet, but police now say hospital officials have determined that the child was not shot.

They were still working to determine how the child got injured and have called the Department of Child and Family services to assist in the investigation.

The child was conscious and breathing, police said, at the time of the call.

No suspect lookout has been issued and no one is in custody.

This story is developing.

