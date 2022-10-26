Police investigating physical abuse after 2-year-old hospitalized

Police said the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southeast DC Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after police in D.C. said he was found unconscious in Southeast Tuesday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators have classified the incident as a physical abuse allegation.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast for a report of an unconscious person. When they arrived on scene, they found a 2-year-old boy who was unresponsive. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not specify the nature of those injuries. At last check, the boy was in critical condition.

A public information officer for the department said no arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is currently active.