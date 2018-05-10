WASHINGTON -- Two women were struck by gunfire after a drive-by shooting involving a U-Haul in Southeast D.C.

The drive-by shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Southern Ave. Metropolitan police said a group of people were walking along Southern Ave. when a U-Haul drove by and fired into the group.

Two women were shot and both have wounds to their legs. They were taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

Police are now searching for a U-Haul pickup truck in connection with the shooting. They believe it may have been involved in a similar incident that happened Thursday.

