WASHINGTON -- Two women and one man were shot in Northwest, D.C on Tuesday night near the Rock Creek Cemetery, according to D.C. police.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Decatur Street NW around 9:30 p.m. Police say a male suspect that was armed with a gun was last seen fleeing in the 400 block of 3rd Street NW.

Police say all victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Shooting in the 300 block of Decatur street, NW. Lookout for Suspect a B/M, white tank top, black jeans, black shoes and armed with a gun last seen fleeing the 400 block of 3rd Street, NW. pic.twitter.com/OhXpProNzd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 29, 2018

The shooting occurred near New Hampshire Avenue, a few blocks away from Barnard Elementary School and about a block away from Rock Creek Cemetery.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA