2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC

As of Aug. 24, there has been a total of 2,223 motor vehicle thefts across the District in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District.

A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused.

The armed carjacking took place just after 1 p.m. in the area of 11th Street Southeast and Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast.

According to police, they are looking for two Black males, who may be juveniles and wearing black hoodies with black ski masks at the time of the incident. The pair were also armed with silver pistols.

The two people involved in the carjacking took a black 2019 Dodge Charger with a Maryland tag number of 2EC1310. After taking the Charger, there were two silver vehicles following behind them, police said.

It was reported that a registered semi-automatic weapon was inside the Charger when it was stolen.