WASHINGTON -- Police need your help in identifying two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Northeast, D.C. last month.

On Oct. 16 at approximately 11:23 p.m., police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was as 40-year-old Rubelio Gomez Cervantes of Riverdale, Md.

The two suspects in connection with the homicide were captured on surveillance camera.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in any homicide in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to police through the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.

