Police: 2 shootings reported 3 minutes apart in Southeast DC

Police have not released any suspect information for either of the shootings.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing when first responders took him to an area hospital for help. He is expected to survive.

Just three minutes later, MPD received word of another shooting in the 3900 block of C Street, a little more than three miles away from the shooting on Hartford Street.

Officers learned a man, who had been shot, walked into an area hospital for help. The man was conscious and breathing following the shooting, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line anonymously at 50411.