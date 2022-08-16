2 people shot in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened near 14th Street and Fairmont Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
When officers arrived, they found two men shot.
Investigators are on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander with a heavy tint.
MPD shut down several streets while investigating the shooting. Those closures included:
- 2600 Block of 14th St, NW (North/South)
- 1400 Block of Fairmont St, NW (East)
MPD suggested drivers use 13th Street, 15th Street and 16th Street while the closures were in place.
There is no word on any suspect information of what may have led up to the shooting.
Police have not identified the victims or announced how severely they were injured.
