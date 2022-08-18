2 people displaced after basement fire in 2-story home in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Jan. 2020 about fire safety and prevention from former Prince George's County Fire and EMS public information officer.
A basement fire in Southeast D.C. has left two people without a home early Thursday morning, according to DC Fire and EMS.
Firefighters responded to Mississippi Avenue SE, nearby First Street SE, around 2:20 a.m. after a call for service regarding the fire. At the scene, the fire department worked to extinguish a basement fire in a two-story semi-detached home.
In less than 10 minutes, firefighters reported that the basement fire was knocked down. The fire was determined to be under control just after 3 a.m.
The fire was confined to the basement and did not reach any other units in the home.
No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced. The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region was requested to help the residents left without a home.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the basement fire.
