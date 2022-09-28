2 people in custody after shooting inside Union Station

One person suffered minor injuries to their foot during the shooting that was said to have happened at the west wing of the station.

WASHINGTON — Two people have been arrested after a shooting occurred inside Union Station Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Capitol Police (USCP).

Around 4 p.m., a USCP sergeant heard the shots at Union Station, located on Massachusetts Avenue Northeast. At the same time, the Metropolitan Police Department put out a call for shots fired.

Nearby Capitol Police officers responded to the scene, searched the area, and caught two people near North Capitol Street and H Street Northeast suspected to be involved in the incident. A handgun was also confiscated.

One person suffered minor injuries to their foot during the shooting that was said to have happened at the west wing of the station. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The accused suspects' identities have not been released, and charges are pending as police continue to investigate the situation.

The Amtrak Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation, according to Capitol Police officials. The Metropolitan Police Department assisted.

According to Amtrak Police, one train was delayed about 25 minutes due to the shooting, but no others were affected.