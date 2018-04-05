Two men are in police custody after robbing a CVS in Howard County Friday, officials said.

The robbery happened around 3:20 a.m. after 20-year-old Jarkell Champion and an 18-year-old Titus Kittrell walked into the store located at 6400 block of Old Waterloo Road in Elkridge, Md.

Police said the duo stole Oxycontin, Percocet and cash, then fled the scene in a car.

A short time later, police found the car. While trying to flee from police, officials said Champion and Kittrell drove off in the area of Snowden River Parkway in Ellicott City, struck a curb and jumped out of the car.

One officer fired at the two, hitting Champion in the leg, after police said one suspect displayed a weapon.

Both Champion and Kittrell ran off, but where later caught.

Champion was transported to a nearby hospital and released into police custody.

Snowden River Parkway remains shut down from Route 108 to Route 100 while police search the area for a weapon, which they believe may have been discarded by Champion.

Both men are being held at the Howard County Detention Center.

© 2018 WUSA