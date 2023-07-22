2 men shot in Northeast DC

​Police have not released any information regarding the suspect description at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were found shot in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road just before 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. While little is known about the extent of their injuries, both men are expected to survive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

