MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two immigrants previously charged for the second-degree rape of a Montgomery County 11-year-old have been issued detainers.

A detainer is typically a hold placed on a criminal defendant. It's also a warrant placed against an inmate for pending charges from another jurisdiction.

According to Justine Whelan, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, on July 25, ICE lodged a detainer with the Montgomery County Detention Center on Carlos Ernesto Palacios-Amaya following his arrest for rape. Palacios is a Salvadoran national and a repeat immigration violator, ICE said.

Palacios was previously removed from the U.S. in 2014.

Whelan said that on July 26, ICE lodged a detainer with the Montgomery County Detention Center on Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, also a Salvadoran national, unlawfully present in the U.S. following his arrest for rape.

Whelan said Barrera is subject to a final order of removal that was issued by an immigration judge in December 2016.

According to ICE, detainers serve as a legally-authorized request, "upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes. Pursuant to ICE policy, all ICE detainers are submitted with an accompanying administrative arrest warrant or warrant of removal depending upon the circumstances of the individual case"

