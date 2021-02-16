2 hospitalized after car crash in NE DC

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, D.C. Fire officials say.

WASHINGTON — A two-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C. Monday night left two people in critical condition, D.C. Fire & EMS Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo told WUSA9.

The crash was called in around 8:45 p.m. prompting fire and EMS crews to respond to the intersection of Sheriff Road and Division Avenue.

At the scene, crews found the two-car collision and noticed that one of the cars was on fire.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to hospital, both in critical condition. It's unknown which car either person was in at this time.

When WUSA9 crews arrived at the scene, it appeared one of the vehicles looked badly damaged and was mangled.

This story is developing. We will continue to provide more updates as additional information becomes available.

In a separate incident, D.C. Fire crews were called to the scene of a crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Branch Avenue, police said. Two cars were disabled at the scene after the collision.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews helped an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the crashed vehicles. As EMS crews were looking at her injuries, they noticed a gunshot wound in her shoulder, police said.

The woman, identified as Cierra Young of District Heights, Md., was transported to the hospital unconscious and not breathing. Young was pronounced dead moments later. The drivers of the cars involved in the crash were not seriously injured, police said.