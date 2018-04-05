A man and a woman were shot to death on Thursday evening in SE DC as people were out and about enjoying the nice weather, DC police say.

According to Chief Newsham, the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday on First St, SE and Martin Luther King Ave, SE.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were shot while inside a rideshare vehicle.

According to Newsham, a white sedan pulled alongside the vehicle and man leaned out of it and opened fire on the two people in the backseat. The white sedan then sped off and was last seen headed down Upsall St. SE.

Police say SE shooting appears to be a targeted attack. The shooter and driver are at large. Police are looking for a small white sedan. pic.twitter.com/CA0Q1iB6GY — Bria White (@BriaWhiteWUSA9) May 3, 2018

The woman died at the scene and the man died later at the hospital. According to Newsham, the attack appeared targeted.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The shooter’s sedan had a driver and the shooter. At this time, it is unclear the relationship between the victims, but Newsham says the two do not have a family relationship.

Police say the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks, and a white t-shirt on. He was armed with a silver pistol with an extended magazine.

According to police, people were out enjoying the weather as the shooting happened, including families, children and at least one baby in a stroller.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.

Chief Newsham Gives Update on Double Shooting in 1700 blk MLK Jr Ave SE https://t.co/kJxCoUzyha — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 3, 2018

© 2018 WUSA