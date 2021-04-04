2 brothers shot, killed in SE DC; police investigating

The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of 4th Street, police say.

WASHINGTON — Two brothers were shot and killed Saturday evening in Southeast D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of 4th Street, police said. Seventh District officers responded to the scene after reports of gunshot noise.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Antuan Davis and 29-year-old Anthony Davis suffering from several gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS were also called to the scene and personnel noticed that both of the brothers displayed no signs of life. They were immediately taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police learned through the investigation that the men were shot inside of the residential building.

The events leading up to the double homicide are unknown at this time. MPD is actively investigating the incident.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this homicide.