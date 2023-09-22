DEA arrests 2 Virginia men for selling drugs to undercover agents 14 times

The drugs were allegedly brought as part of a delivery service in Northwest D.C. sometimes using rental cars and rideshare services.

WASHINGTON — Two Virginia men are facing charges after police say they used rental cars and rideshare services to move drugs in D.C.

According to the Department of Justice, 54-year-old Raul Rivero, a.k.a Guillermo Raul DeRivero, of Arlington, Virginia, and Dusan Dimic, 40, of Reston, Virginia, have been charged with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested Rivero and Dimic on Thursday. While taking the two men into custody, agents reportedly confiscated a total of 573 grams of cocaine, 90 grams of methamphetamine pills, and more than $4,400 in cash.

Search warrants were later served at the suspect's homes and agents allegedly found an additional three kilograms of cocaine and more than $100,000 cash.

According to court documents, undercover agents were able to make 14 controlled purchases totaling around 367 grams of cocaine from Rivero in Washington, D.C. between Aug. 18, 2022, and Aug. 10, 2023.

The drugs were allegedly transported as part of a delivery service in Northwest D.C. sometimes using rental cars and rideshare services.

If convicted, Rivero and Dimic face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years, each, for conspiracy and distribution of cocaine.

