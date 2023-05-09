2 arrested for unattended car with ammunition near White House

Secret Service said that the arrest had no impact on the protective operations at the White House.

WASHINGTON — Two people have been arrested in connection to an unattended vehicle with ammunition inside parked near the White House Monday night.

According to the United States Secret Service, the uniformed division officers saw the unattended vehicle parked on 15th Street Northwest and G Street Northwest with ammunition in plain view. When two people returned to the car, they were questioned and the car was also searched.

Both of them were taken into custody and arrested around 9 p.m. for weapon charges. No further information was provided about the two people arrested, including their names, ages and where they are from. In addition, no details were released as to why the vehicle was parked at that location.

Secret Service said that the arrest had no impact on the protective operations at the White House. They also said that it is fairly routine as uniformed division officers often support DC Police with crime suppression efforts in areas near Secret Service-protected sites.

This comes a day after the Embassy of Cuba, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, was attacked with two Molotov cocktails.

The Secret Service also responded to this embassy to investigate the crime.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Cuba 🇨🇺 about the terrorist attack against the Cuban Embassy in the United States.



