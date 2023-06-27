DC firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Northeast

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in D.C. are working to extinguish a large fire in Northeast. Crews were called to the 1300 block of H Street Northeast for a report of a fire around 10:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of a three-story building with some fire extending to nearby buildings. A second alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene. Firefighters aggressively battled the blaze to bring the majority of the fire under control just before 11 a.m., according to a post on social media. Crews remained on scene Tuesday to make sure the fire did not damage any other nearby buildings.

Video share by firefighters showed the scene soon after crews arrived. Smoke from the fire could be seen in the Shaw neighborhood.

One firefighter was hospitalized with injuries no thought to be life-threatening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators have not given an estimate for the damage to the building.