2-alarm fire at senior living apartment building in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Firefighters quickly extinguished a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Northeast. Crews said two people had to be taken to the hospital Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Fort Lincoln Senior Village apartment complex just after 7 a.m. for a report of a fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the 10th floor of an apartment building. A second alarm was called to get more resources to the fire and assist in evacuating the building. Firefighters said the person hospitalized had critical, life-threatening injuries. Firefighters later said a second person was also taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation. Their condition is not known at this time.
An employee WUSA9 spoke with at the Fort Lincoln Senior Village said all residents living in the building had been evacuated. DC Fire and EMS said the fire was extinguished around 7:44 a.m.
There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing. Firefighters did not say whether the building was equipped with working smoke alarms.
