Teen, 2 adults hurt after SE DC house fire

A firefighter on the scene also got hurt.

WASHINGTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday.

The fire took place in the 700 Block of Mississippi Avenue and left two adults and one teen hurt. A firefighter was also left with minor injuries after the blaze. Officials did not specify what condition the adults were taken to the hospital in.

The teen was trapped on the second floor as the fire raged on. After firefighters arrived on the scene, they were soon able to locate the young person and rescue them. EMS crews were at the ready outside of the home and immediately started lifesaving procedures,

Officials are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

There were heavy flames on three sides of the building, according to a spokesperson from DC Fire. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze around 2 p.m.