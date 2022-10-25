x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

19-year-old arrested after July SE DC murder of juvenile

The 17-year-old boy from Southeast was shot around 2:30 p.m. on July 1 and died from his injuries.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of a D.C. 17-year-old.

Dennis Simms was shot dead around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street. He was from Southeast, D.C.

The teen stayed on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested 19-year-old Davon Alston.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411. 

RELATED: 4-year-old boy shot during violent night in DC

RELATED: 'We are stretched thin' | DC Superior Court down 14 judges as council moves forward with rewrite of criminal code that could impact courts

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Washington Commanders make dream come true for DC Black business | Sports with Darren Haynes

Before You Leave, Check This Out