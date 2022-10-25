19-year-old arrested after July SE DC murder of juvenile

The 17-year-old boy from Southeast was shot around 2:30 p.m. on July 1 and died from his injuries.

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of a D.C. 17-year-old.

Dennis Simms was shot dead around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street. He was from Southeast, D.C.

The teen stayed on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested 19-year-old Davon Alston.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District.