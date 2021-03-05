Police: Two 18-year-olds arrested for armed carjacking of Uber driver in DC

The Uber driver told police that the man demanded them to get out of the car then shoved an unknown object against their back.

WASHINGTON — Police made two arrests in an armed carjacking of an Uber driver in September, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 14 on the 1900 block of 14th Street in Southeast. Police said while an Uber driver was attempting to complete a drop-off when one of the passengers, who was seated directly behind him, pushed the driver's glasses off and walked out of the car to the driver's door.

The Uber driver told police that the man demanded them to get out of the car then shoved an unknown object against their back and stated "I'm taking the car."

Police said the driver complied and the two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene with the car on 14th Street.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force arrested and charged an 18-year-old man, of Southeast D.C. and 18-year-old Denasia Cook, of Northeast D.C. with armed carjacking.

WUSA9 reached out to Uber for a statement regarding this carjacking incident and we are awaiting a response.